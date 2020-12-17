TODDVILLE, Iowa — John “Jack” Patrick McDermott, age 86, of Toddville, IA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 11, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, IA, after a seven-year battle with melanoma cancer, with his family near him. Visitation Friday December 18, 2020, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, IA. The use of face masks or shields is required due to COVID-19.
Private funeral Mass will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Hiawatha, IA. A livestream of the funeral Mass may be accessed on the church’s website www.seasp.org. Private family burial to follow Mass, with military rites at Dunkard Cemetery in Midway, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held later when the McDermott Clan can gather to honor Jack and Charline’s lives.
Jack was born June 3, 1934, in the family home at 1380 N. Booth St., Dubuque, IA, the son of Francis “Bud” and Marcella (Besler) McDermott. He graduated Loras Academy in 1952, participated in ROTC, Rifle Team, and 1951 Iowa Baseball championship team. He attended Loras College for 2 years, served 2 years in the U.S. Army. Jack married high school sweetheart, Charline Lorraine Sear, on April 24, 1954. He completed his B.S. in Electronic Engineering at University of Iowa in 1958.
Jack was in the technical writing field for five years at Chrysler in Michigan, working on the Redstone and Jupiter missile systems. In 1963, the family moved to Cedar Rapids, IA. He continued his career for 29.5 years at Rockwell Collins, working on Apollo, satellites, and numerous avionics projects. The family moved to Toddville, IA, in 1975, where he and Char enjoyed retirement starting in 1993.
In 1972, while attending a religious Cursillo retreat, Jack had a profound spiritual experience that was completely life-changing. He surrendered his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and was Baptized in the Holy Spirit and fire (Luke 3:16). From that day on, his passion and greatest desire was to be a witness for Jesus Christ and to share the unconditional love of God the Father and the new life He promised. His most treasured scripture was: “Eye has not seen, ear has not heard, nor has it so much as dawned on man what God has prepared for those who love Him.” (1 Cor. 2:9)
Jack was a devoted husband and father of nine children; family was his highest priority! As a prayer warrior, he prayed with us and for us, was a role model on how to live with faith and trust during the joys and challenges of life.
As our family grew, Jack desired to build close family ties. Family vacations of hiking, camping, golfing, holidays at Camp Io-Dis-E-Ca, a special 50th anniversary cruise and Wilderness Resort, were especially memorable and fun, keeping us connected. Jack and Char were always interested in activities/events of their children and grandchildren. They were joyful upon hearing the news of expected additions to the clan.
Jack was cubmaster, scoutmaster, assistant coach for youth sports, school board member, CCD teacher, lector, Eucharistic minister, co-leader of a charismatic prayer group, and served on three parish councils. As a charter member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Jack served on the first parish council, led Life in the Spirit seminars, and introduced the annual Family Camp. He participated in C.E.W. retreats, Men of Action, and Men of Harmony Choir.
Jack had a great sense of humor, connecting with people he knew and strangers alike. He listened with genuine interest and shared valuable life and spiritual wisdom. He volunteered as English tutor for an African refugee, a mentor for a young inmate, and was an American Cancer Society driver for over 10 years.
Jack and Char were drawn to experience many wonders of the world: Great Wall of China, castles of Ireland, the Vatican, Liechtenstein—Char’s ancestral land, walking the steps of Jesus in Israel, flying in a bush plane over Denali in Alaska, cruising Caribbean waters, Europe’s old-world splendor, the marvels of Australia/New Zealand, Mexican pyramids, and all regions of the USA.
Jack relished cultivating flowers from around the world, rock-hunting, and planting huge gardens.
Golf was Jack’s favorite pastime; he enjoyed golfing with Char, friends, and extended family. He was dancing on the green when he scored a hole-in-one at age 35!
He was an avid deer and elk hunter. Adventures with sons, sons-in-law, and grandsons built strong relationships, especially with his son, John, in the Colorado Rockies.
Jack loved to fish—a proud tradition passed down the generations. As a young lad, you could find him fishing the Mississippi River with his father and brothers. Fishing memories from Alaska to the Caribbean were created with family members, especially in North Dakota with his son, Steve, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Jo.
For nearly 50 years, Jack answered the apostolic call; Jesus said, “Come follow me and I will make you fishers of men.” (Matt. 4:19) The Catholic Charismatic Renewal equipped him for this ministry. He mentored men considering the deaconate program, led Bible Studies, and taught Confirmation classes. He shared the good news of the gospel wherever he went. With Renewal Ministries, he participated in evangelistic mission trips to Northern Ireland, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Czech Republic, ministering in churches, schools and nursing homes.
Jack could only imagine the wonders of eternity in Heaven with his beloved God. The tapestry of his life is woven with bright threads of JOY as he contemplated eternity in God’s Loving Presence. Jack was indeed a fisher of men and a powerful prayer warrior. His joyful loving spirit will live on in all those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include: seven daughters, Patricia Fossum, Marion, IA, Theresa (Kevin) O’Kane, St. Paul, MN, Diane (Charles) Terrones, Robins, IA, Barbara (Bruce) Giza, Bettendorf, IA, Nancy (Rick) Herman, McGregor, MN, Janet (Gary) Rocarek, Vinton, IA, Sarah, Cedar Rapids, IA; and two sons, Stephen (Nancy Jo) McDermott, Apple Valley, MN, and John (Geri) McDermott, Thornton, CO; brother, Michael (Nancy), Dubuque, IA; sisters, Mary Alyce (Gene) Neuses, Dubuque, IA, and Carol Howell, Davenport, IA. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren/spouses; 48 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; Mike Fossum, Steve Wignall; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his dear wife, Charline Lorraine (Sear) McDermott; parents, Francis B. McDermott and Marcella (Besler) McDermott, Dubuque, IA; infant sister, Shirley; sister, Marlene, and her husband, Bill Maher, Davenport, IA; brother, Gerald McDermott, Rockford, IL; and step-great-great-granddaughter, Aurora Lee.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Iowa, Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade, IA, and Hospice of Dubuque, IA, for their great care and loving kindness toward our beloved father, grandfather and brother.
Memorial donations may be given to Renewal Ministries, Ann Arbor, MI; Disciples of the Lord Jesus, Prayer Town, TX; or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha, IA.