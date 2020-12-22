David Harold Roth, 56, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.
David was born February 13, 1964, in Independence, IA, the son of Albert and Patricia (Demkier) Roth. On August 16, 1986, he married Bambi Moore in Dubuque.
David graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended the University of Dubuque. He and Bambi owned and operated Dickeyville Lumber and Hardware for 10 years.
David enjoyed spending time at his cabin, hunting, fishing, smoking meat, woodworking and going to NASCAR races. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Westin. David was a long-time member of Pheasants Forever.
Survivors include his wife, Bambi, of Dubuque; one son, Andrew, of Dubuque; one daughter, Jami (Zachary) Williams, of Dubuque; grandson, Westin Williams, of Dubuque; his parents, Albert and Patricia Roth, of Dubuque; two sisters, Linda (Beng Keong) See, of Dubuque, and Karen (Mike) Johnson, of Kieler, WI; two brothers, Kevin (Jill) Roth, of Coralville, and Brian (Paige) Roth, of Iowa City; and four nephews and three nieces.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold & Dorothy Demkier.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in David’s name.
