John J. “Jerry” Payne, 83, of Dubuque, passed away on October 19, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 3 p.m.
Jerry was born on September 9, 1936, in Dubuque, the son of John Francis and Helen Mary (McDonald) Payne. He married Phyllis Kass on July 21, 1956, at St. Mary’s in Dubuque, and she preceded him in death on March 13, 1999. He later married Beatrice Albert on October 17, 2003, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on February 20, 2018.
He worked for Sweetheart Bakery, 7-Up Bottling Company and lastly for Kirchoff Distributing Co. He was a member of the Teamsters Local #421 and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Jerry is survived by his children, Steve (Kathy) Payne, of Peosta, Iowa, Alice Pregler, of Dubuque, and Jim (Jenny) Payne, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Charles (Keira) Pregler, Jerry Pregler, Nathan (Sami) Pregler, Ryan Pregler, Tricia (Jacob) Munson, Stephanie (Kyle) Reinert and Brian (Amanda) Payne; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Danny, Tyler and Olivia Munson, and Parker and Henry Reinert; his siblings, Ray (Colleen) Payne, Tim (Myra) Payne, Sheila (Larry) Blatz, Ann (Jack) Ginter, Ellen (Dave) Willis and Mary Johnson; and sisters-in-law, Karen Payne and Betty Payne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis, in 1999; his second wife, in 2018; brothers, Bill and Jack; and his sister, Rita Ambrosy.
The family would like to thank Oak Park Place, Hawkeye Care Center, Dr. Kirkendall and Hospice of Dubuque for all their care, kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, a John Payne memorial fund has been established.