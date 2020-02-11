HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Martin F. “Buster” Kunkel, 80, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, where there will be a parish wake service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church before the service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Martin was born on April 7, 1939, in Jamestown Township, Wisconsin, the son of Martin and Mildred (Lenstra) Kunkel. He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque and served in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He then worked as a supervisor for John Deere Dubuque Works until retirement. Martin married Jean Annette Peart on October 1, 1966, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton, Wisconsin.
Martin was a lifelong member of Eagle Point Barge Club, spending many hours trying to catch the “big one.” He loved fishing, hunting, and golfing. Following his retirement, Martin enjoyed traveling with Jean, the love of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Jean (Peart) Kunkel; a daughter, Kristine (Thomas Gilman) Kunkel, Mineral Point, WI; four sisters, Marlene (George) Kane, Kieler, WI, Pat (Bob) Tigges, Dubuque, IA, Judy (Don) Takes, Cuba City, WI, and Jolene (Bill) Bush, Dickeyville, WI; two brothers, Edward (Pat Quade) Kunkel, Cuba City, WI, and Randy (Kim) Kunkel, Dubuque, IA; and a brother-in-law, Harry Kruser, Kieler, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, JoAnn Kruser; a brother, Earl (Nancy) Kunkel; a sister-in-law, Norma Kunkel; and a brother-in-law, Roger Budden.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Tri-State Dialysis of Dubuque for the wonderful care Martin received.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.