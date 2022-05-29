BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Roger A. Lestina, age 81, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. He was born May 9, 1941, the son of Floyd and Alma (Cunningham) Lestina. Roger was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa. He graduated from Monona MFL High School. Following graduation, he went on to work as a mechanic for Farmers Implement in Bloomington. Roger was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving his country faithfully with the 864th Engineer Battalion Unit. Upon his return he resumed to his career at Farmers Implement. On February 23, 1974, he was united in marriage to Sharon J. Gotto at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. He was a member of the Abraham Hickok Wetmore American Legion Post #148, and the Froelich Foundation. Roger was also a dedicated member of the Bloomington United Methodist Church and served as a trustee. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, woodworking, and fixing just about everything. Roger dearly loved his family, and especially being PaPa L to his beloved grandsons, Edson and Bronson.
Surviving is his wife: Sharon; a daughter: Leah (Greg) DeNoyer; a son: Lynn (Candace) Lestina; two grandsons: Edson and Bronson Lestina; sisters in law: Patricia “Pat” Martin, Rachel Pink, Sue (Jim) Bausch and Beverly Gotto; a brother- in- law Nick (Sue) Gotto; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, and father and mother-in-law, Clarence (Margaret) Gotto, Roger was preceded in death a brother: Reed (Sue) Lestina; a sister- in- law: Maureen Gotto; four brothers-in-law: James Gotto, Richard “Bud” Martin, Paul Pink, Fred Gotto; a niece Diane Pink, and a nephew Josh Gotto.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bloomington United Methodist Church with Pastor Mary Ann Floerke officiating. Burial with military honors, will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, in Bloomington. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family.
