RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Mary “Jane” Bellmann, 95, of Rickardsville, passed away peacefully at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home with her daughter by her side.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Jane’s family.
The Mass of Christian burial for Jane will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville, with Father Noah Diehm as the Celebrant. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Jane was born September 7, 1925, in Rickardsville, IA, the daughter of Frank R. and Bernadette (Duggan) Schmitt. On March 30, 1948, she married Carl L. Bellmann in St. Mary Catholic Church in Dubuque. He passed away on February 25, 2006.
Jane was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rickardsville and their Rosary Society.
She was employed as a secretary for C. Bellmann Trucking for 46 years.
Jane enjoyed baking, especially her homemade bread and rolls, cooking, sewing, writing letters, gardening, playing Euchre, watching Mass everyday on TV and reciting the rosary. Every Sunday, she would attend church and visit the cemetery.
Survivors include her two daughters, Beverly Bellmann, of Dubuque, and Janine Bellmann, of Kerrville, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; and her seven siblings, Lorraine, Ione, Delores, Manon, Edwin, Karl and Harold “Buster”.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Mary Jane Bellmann Memorial Fund.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Jane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.