DYERSVILLE, Iowa — LuAnne Woolf, 67, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for LuAnne will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Services for LuAnne will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa with Pastor Mary Green Presiding. Burial will be held in Mount Hope Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
LuAnne was born November 9, 1954 in Oelwein, Iowa, daughter of Raymond and Lois (Chittenden) Hall. She is a 1973 graduate of West Central High School. She then graduated in 1974 from Area One in Calmar, Iowa. On September 14, 1974 she was united in marriage to Dale Woolf in Maynard, Iowa. She was employed at Ertl Company, Hartig Drug and recently at Unlimited Services.
LuAnne enjoyed going to Bingo with her friend Mary. When the weather allowed, she spent time camping at New Wine Park with Dale. While relaxing she liked to take her dog, Daisy, on walks, spending time crafting, and reading books. LuAnne loved her family and valued time with her children and grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Dale Woolf of Dyersville; four children, Edward (Laura) Woolf of Poplar Grove, IL, Michael (Heather) Woolf of Horicon, WI, Jennifer (Jim) Boge of Farley, and Suzanne (Michael) Maas of Independence, IA; 14 grandchildren; two brothers, Neil (Dee) Hall of Bedford, and Gayln Hall of Fernald; one brother-in-law, Duane Northouse of Comfrey, MN, and a special friend, Mary Hagemann of Dyersville; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Ginger Northouse.
In lieu of flowers a LuAnne Woolf memorial fund has been established.