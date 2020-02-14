Minnie D. Adrian, Glen Haven, Wis. — Services: Noon Monday, Feb. 17, St. Mary Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Hugh V. Beau, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Eric D. Brooks, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Donald H. Harwick, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Furlong Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Mary Ann Heles, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Phyllis M. Jones, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Harold J. Krambeer, Farmersburg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Frank L. Losh, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Michaele Matt, Randolph, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Stephen L. Mercaitis, Mount Hope, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, 710 S. Wacouta Avenue, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Sharon R. Meyer, East Dubuque, Ill. — Prayer service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Joseph W. Morong Jr., Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Church of the Resurrection. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Fred R. Plondke, Bagley, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, 512 Canal St., Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Marilyn J. Rybarczyk, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Patricia A. Schlueter, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Eileen M. Schneider, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
George K. Shalabi, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wis.
Brenda A. Thornton-Cipra, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, United Methodist Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Paul N. Valentine, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Stone Hearth Pub, 5 Golf Road, Lancaster.
Adrian V. Vaske, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa.
Denise M. Ward, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Mary L. Westermeyer, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.