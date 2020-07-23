Mary Catherine Krambeck, 75, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Unity Point Health, Finley Hospital, Dubuque, IA.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at the Church of the Nativity. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Mary was born on August 1, 1944, in Buena Vista, IA, the daughter of Everett Herman & Ida Mae (Tinkey) Cornwell. She graduated from Wahlert High School and was a lifelong Catholic and prayed the Rosary every day. She married the love of her life, Jay Krambeck, on February 14, 1992, at Jay’s Grandmother’s House in Dubuque, IA.
She is survived by her husband Jay Krambeck, of Dubuque, IA; her son & daughter-in-law, Darin & Kelly Wernke, of Davenport, IA; brother & sister-in-law, Jack & Benny Cornwell, of Fort Worth, TX; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death her mother and father, Everett and Ida Mae Cornwell; as well as seven brothers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Above & Beyond Home Healthcare and Grand River Dialysis Center for your kindness and care.