Nyle L. Cooper, 65, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
A reception and celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at his home at 1020 W. Locust St. Tri-State Cremation Center is assisting the family.
Nyle L. Cooper, 65, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
A reception and celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at his home at 1020 W. Locust St. Tri-State Cremation Center is assisting the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.