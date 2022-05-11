Jeffrey S. DuCharme, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, Huckleberry’s Restaurant and Event Center, Prairie du Chien.
Donald D. Imbus, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with parish Scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill., and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 13, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Marlin J. Keleher, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Vearl E. Lahre Jr., Salt Lake City, Utah — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Robert C. Lehnhardt Jr., Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom.
David A. Pierschbacher, Greeley, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, Greeley Fire Department.
Merlin N. Reuter, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert Spechtenhauser, Dubuque — Military honors: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1801 Admiral Sheehy Drive.
Donald R. Wickman, Dundee, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, Our Savior Lutheran Church, Manchester.