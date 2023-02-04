On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 91, Nancy Jungk Gourley finished her work in this world and answered the call of the Lord to the next.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy will be 10:30 am Monday, February 6, 2023, at Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Nancy was born to Arthur and Mabel Jungk, the first of eight children. And, believe me, she never lost those “firstborn traits.” She quickly learned to give bottles, change diapers, help with laundry and dishes, sew on buttons, and play with, and read to children. Nancy had a busy, happy childhood.
She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1949 and went to work in the Billing Department at the Dubuque Packing Company. She met and married Allen (Buzz) Gourley in 1951 and they had six children. Nancy kept busy with the kids and house, sewing and baking, and helped at school when possible. She took some free classes at the Red Cross and loved them and became a volunteer teacher with classes in the evening or on Saturday.
Finally, the last of the Mohicans started school and the next year, Nancy went to school too, after 25 years of being JUST a housewife. She entered the nursing program at Area 1 and graduated with an A.D.N. She started working at Xavier Hospital in Pediatrics, and after a few more classes, transferred to I.C.U. Soon she returned to school at the University of Dubuque and earned B.S. degrees in Nursing and Psychology. Nancy continued at Loras College and received an M.S. in Psychology.
By this time, Nancy was teaching at N.I.C.C. in the nursing program. She challenged the students both in class and in the clinical area, and beamed like a mother when they graduated. After a time, she transferred to the Human Services program, another area of intrigue. She worked diligently getting students internships in an area of their interest. In this program, she and her students became involved with the Iowa Winter Special Olympics. They helped with the ice-skating competition. Nancy remained a part of IWSO for about thirty years. During this time, the grandkids started arriving too, capturing her time and attention. Busy times are happy times!
Nancy retired in 1998 and started attending a few senior activities but just “wasn’t quite ready for that.” She volunteered with Hospice for a time and then got involved with the schools some grandchildren were attending. Nancy did this for many years and even received an Everyday Hero Award from the Red Cross and an Outstanding Retiree Service Award from N.I.C.C. She was active at the Church of the Nativity, her home parish for over fifty years, especially with the Rosary Society.
Surviving are four of her children, Arthur (Kenda) Gourley, Kathy Meyer, Bill (Bonnie) Gourley, and Tim (Annie) Gourley. There are 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grands with another on the way in February. Siblings include Joan Gizzi, Barbara Blasen, Bob (Kaye) Jungk, Mary Borges, and John (Molly) Jungk. There are also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, a son, Leonard, a daughter, Julia, and two siblings, Alice Smith-Weigman and Thomas Jungk. Others include four brothers-in-law, Maurice Smith, Wally Weigman, Jim Gizzi, Bill Blasen, and son-in-law Steve Meyer.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy requests donations to the Gourley Family Endowment Scholarship Fund at N.I.C.C. Nancy was a firm believer in education and the scholarship is open to all students.
She asked us to give thanks to all of you who showed her love and did so many kindnesses for her throughout her journey. A special thanks to Barb Blasen, Sherre’ Jungk, Promedica and Hospice of Dubuque as well.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Nancy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
