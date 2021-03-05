Ronald G. Abing, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Saturday at the church.
James B. Beau, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Earl R. Brimeyer, Holy Cross, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Darlene M. Conzett, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Janice M. Heister, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, North Garryowen, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Keary J. Keehner, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Grau Funeral Home, Monona, Iowa.
Loras N. LeConte, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
David A. Neis, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 6, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Gary R. Oates, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Bernard V. Rupp, Rewey, Wis. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Alan A. Strang, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Terrance J. Tigges, Sherrill, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.