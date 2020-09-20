Ann (Stronck) Helling, 69, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 21st. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and after 9:30 a.m. Monday. All services will occur at the Cathedral of St. Raphael Church in Dubuque, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Dyersville, IA, at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday.
Facemasks and social distancing will be required.
Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family with arrangements.
The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page.
Ann was born February 7, 1951, in Dubuque, to Gerald and Ruth (Dunkel) Stronck.
Ann and her sister Rosemary (Rosey) grew up on a farm in Greeley, Iowa. Ann attended Maquoketa Valley High School in Delhi.
Ann had many talents and gifts. She worked as a hair stylist and a secretary at One Stop Tax Service where she met the love of her life, Gus. Ann then worked in the IT Department at Interstate Power Company/Alliant Energy until she retired in June 2018.
Gus and Ann were married January 5, 1974, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Greeley, Iowa. Ann loved spending time with her family. She has four daughters and 15 grandchildren, who were the center of her life. Gus, Ann and the girls spent many years enjoying boating and camping on the river, making memories with lifelong friends. Ann’s love for her family was at the heart of everything she did.
Ann was a devoted Catholic. She was very active at the Cathedral and at East Dubuque Adoration Chapel. She was over the top generous with her time, talent and donations. Her volunteering activities included being the director of the prayer shawl ministry and organizing the Seven Sisters Group. She devoted many hours at the Dubuque Rescue Mission and encouraged many others to do the same. She spent many hours planning meals, decorating, gardening, painting and secretarial duties at the Cathedral and St. Patrick’s.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Victor (Gus); daughters, Amy (BJ) Belken, of Eldridge, Sarah (Jason) Francois, Kristin (Matt) Walker, of Dubuque, and Kim (Matt) Lane, of Des Moines; grandchildren, Lauren, Ben, Katherine and Luke Belken, Collin, Victoria, Johnny, Adrian and Timmy Francois, Gus, Mia and Hank Walker, Bo, Charley and Ruthie Lane; her sister, Rosemary Stronck; her-in laws, Pat Casey, Tom and Sherry Helling, Herb Klinkhammer, Peg Helling, Joyce Helling; and her horse “Little Saint Blaze”.
Ann had many hobbies, including gardening, sewing, and caring for her beloved horses.
She was a kind, caring, selfless person, known for her contagious smile and warm hugs. Ann had the ability to make everyone feel special and will be in our hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Gerald Stronck; mother- and father-in-law, Geraldine and Victor Helling; brothers-in-law, Jim and Bob Helling, Tom Casey; and sister-in-law, Carol Klinkhammer.
We would like to thank Dubuque EMT’S, Police and Fire Department along with the doctors, nurses and staff at MercyOne for the care they gave Ann.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Ann Helling Memorial fund which will be donated to her favorite charities.
In respect of the family, Artistic Cleaners will be closed Monday, September 21st. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.