Terrance L. Richards, 73, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Galena, IL, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
Private family services will be in June at Prospect Hill Cemetery, rural Galena. There will be no public visitation. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Terry was born on October 27, 1948, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of Dennis A. and Calista K. (Weis) Richards. He was a graduate of Galena High School, the class of 1967, and later attended Greer Technical Institute heavy equipment school in Braidwood, IL.
Terry was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served three tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a member of the Navy Seabees. Terry was formerly employed at Caradco Mfg. and the Dubuque Packing Company. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed photography, fishing, hunting and was an avid reader especially of Civil War history. Terry was formerly a member of the Galena Fire Department and the Galena United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three sisters, Cynthia Moser and Teresa Richards both of Galena and Becky Smith of Benton, WI, nieces and nephews, Leanna (John) Coonfare, Kurt (Alicia) Moser, Cole Richards, Staci (R.j.) McNicholl, Michael (Gwen) Benson, Samantha Hernandez, David Lisk and a great-niece Rowyn Moser.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Calista, grandparents, Orie and Ellen Richards and Nicholas and Anna Weis.