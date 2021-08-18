Louis A. Fischer III, 70, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at St. Raphael Cathedral, where a funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.

