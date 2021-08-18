Louis A. Fischer III Telegraph Herald Aug 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Louis A. Fischer III, 70, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, at St. Raphael Cathedral, where a funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Dubuque woman dies after being seriously injured in crash Authorities confirm man killed in work-related accident in rural Dubuque Dubuque County supervisors decline to back health board's recommendations to businesses on masks, vaccinations Galena police release photo, seek tips on burglary UPDATE: State Patrol: Man electrocuted in work-related accident in rural Dubuque