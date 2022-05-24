SABULA, Iowa — Ronald “Ron” J. Droeszler, 70, of Sabula, IA formerly of Dubuque, passed away on May 20th, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Ron was born on January 14, 1952, in Platteville, WI the son of Harlan and Eileen (Kerkenbush) Droeszler. He married Debra Frick on May 12th, 1975 in Dubuque, IA.
He worked many years at Eagle Window and Door until retirement, then he went on to work at United Clinical Labs and Sams Club to keep him busy part time
Ron loved painting, playing cards and dice especially with Ariana, going to the casino, and spending time with the fur grandbabies
He is survived by his wife Deb; his children Amy (Mike) Reiter and Sara (Darren) Schmidt; grandchildren Ariana and Nathan; his brother, Robert (Jane) Droeszler; his sisters: Barb Dean, Mary and Nancy Droeszler, Ann (Phil) Mowbray, Vicky (Dan) Long, as well as many nieces and nephews
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his parents in-law Walter & Iola Frick, a sister in infancy Susie; a nephew Wesley Droeszler; and in-laws Chuck (Diane) Frick, Sharon (Ted) Lightcap, and Dalven Dean
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald J. Droeszler memorial fund has been established
Thank you to Dr. Christopher Stille and all the staff at Medical Associates, and to Dr. Rezny and staff at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and SNICU for all their care and kindness they have to Ron and his family.
