Ruth T. Clancy, 93, of Dubuque, Iowa went to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of January 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at St. Raphael Cathedral with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Ruth Theresa Busch was born at her family home in Dubuque, in the middle of a snowstorm, on January 2, 1929 to Joseph and Margaret (Brandt) Busch. Ruth attended St. Mary’s Catholic School 1st thru 6th grade, then Center Grove Country School and Washington Junior High. Ruth graduated from Senior High School in 1947.
On February 14, 1953 Ruth was united in marriage to her one true love, James Clancy. For 62 years, Jim and Ruth crafted a life together built on the foundation of faith, trust and love. Through good times and hard times their love for each other, their Lord and their family never wavered. Jim and Ruth were blessed with 10 children who were the center of their universe.
During her life, Ruth worked at the Smith Shoe Factory, the Dubuque Container Company, St. Mary’s Catholic School and the Rhomberg Dairy Queen. But her most treasured job was being a stay at home mom for her 10 children.
Ruth was a devote Catholic of deep faith and was very devoted to her Lord. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Ruth was an active member at St. Mary’s Church and later at St. Raphael Cathedral. At St. Mary’s, she served as the President of the Rosary Society, was on Parish Council, sang in the funeral choir and was a Eucharistic Minister. Ruth lived her faith every day and passed on her love for her Lord to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth was a talented artist, who could paint the most beautiful pictures. She loved to bowl and was a member of the Aces Bowling league for 40 years. She volunteered at the Dubuque Arboretum and hiked with the Mississippi Hiking club for many years. Ruth enjoyed spending time at the LifeTime Center, where she ate meals, played cards, participated in sewing groups and made many treasured friendships but Ruth’s biggest joy was spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Margaret (Marge) Clancy, Steven Clancy, Maryann (Steve) Shaffer, Barb (Dave) Runde, Rose Clancy and Edward (Kathy) Clancy all of Dubuque, Carol (Steve) Link, of Elgin, Iowa, Francis (Sue) Clancy, of St. Donatus, Iowa, Tom (Lynne) Clancy, of Toledo, Iowa, Theresa (Randy) Lynch, of Pleasant Hill; her 26 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, her brother, Charles Busch of Dubuque and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In eternal life Ruth was reunited with her husband Jim, her parents Joseph and Margaret, two sisters; Rosita Johnson and Nora Bullock, and her cherished sisters and brothers in laws.