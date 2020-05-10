Mrs. Carol Ann Sitzmann passed away peacefully at her home in Dubuque, Iowa, at the age of 65 on May 1, 2020. Carol was surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carol was born on December 7, 1954, to Don and Agnes Nemmers in Bellevue, Iowa, and her family moved to Dubuque during her childhood years. Carol graduated from Hempstead High School in 1973. She met her husband, Greg, while attending high school and they were married September 21, 1974. She began her career working for Merri-Mac, John Deere, Hy-Vee and ended her career at GCR Tire while remaining part-time at Hy-Vee. Carol retired from GCR after 25 years of service. Carol and Greg welcomed three children into their home; Matt, Melissa and John. Her husband and children will remember her as a selfless, loving, kind, driven and hardworking mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Her siblings will remember her as courageous, devoted and as the needle’s thread to hold the family together.
Carol lived to spend time with her family; mostly her grandchildren, looking forward to their yearly tradition of a birthday movie celebration. Carol also looked forward to the annual YaYa’s shopping trip. Carol was accomplished at gardening and yardworking, often spending hours outside in her yard. If she wasn’t in her yard, she could be found playing BINGO. Everyone could look forward to Carol’s Christmas cookies and treats as she was always looking for ways to perfect this. She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Carol is survived by her husband, Greg; children Matt (Amy) Sitzmann, of Luxemburg, Melissa Sitzmann, of La Motte, and John Sitzmann, of Dubuque; grandkids, Nora and Max Sitzmann, of Luxemburg, and Brandon Kafer, of Dyersville; siblings Ron (Sarah) Nemmers, of Anamosa, Bonnie (Lenny) Rhomberg, of Anamosa, Joyce Simon, of Wichita, Kan., Randy (Laurie) Nemmers, of Dubuque, and Roger Nemmers, of Dubuque; brothers-in-law, David Sitzmann and Thomas (Sandra) Sitzmann; and sisters-in-law, Mary (Carl) Summers and Sharon Simon, all of Dubuque; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Agnes (Clasen) Nemmers; father and mother in-law, Greg and Helen Sitzmann; a sister, Connie, in infancy; and brother-in-law, Rick Simon.
To follow social distancing guidelines, a private ceremony for immediate family was held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hermann and his staff in Dubuque, IA, for their care during her courageous battle, as well as Hospice of Dubuque for making her last days more comfortable for Carol, as well as her family.