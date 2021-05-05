Sister Alice Marie Dunphy, BVM, (St. Gerard), 88, of Mount Carmel Bluffs, 1160 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021. Visitation in the Mary Frances Clarke Chapel will follow immediately until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Alice was an elementary teacher in Chicago; Lincoln, Nebr.; San Francisco and Stockton, Calif.; Butte and Missoula, Mont.; and Las Vegas; and principal in Missoula, Mont., and Palm Springs, Calif. She was born on Nov. 17, 1932, in Chicago, to Gerald and Cecilia (Twohey) Dunphy.
She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1951, from Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1954, and final vows on July 16, 1959.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Joseph Dunphy; and sisters, Mary Fugger, Patricia McCarthy, Geraldine Johnson and Virginia Hohn. She is survived by a brother, Gerald (Mamie) Dunphy, Glendale, Ariz.; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 69 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm. Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Hwy 35 N, East Dubuque, IL 61025 is in charge of arrangements.