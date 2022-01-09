Jean Marie (Mulgrew) Fassbinder, 62, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in Naples, FL.
Jean was born on January 25, 1959 in Dubuque to Pat and Mary Mulgrew. She married her high school sweetheart, Rick Fassbinder, on September 12, 1980. Their love and commitment for each other was beautiful, strong and enduring. Their marriage was the ultimate example for their children on how to love their own companions. In their 41 years of marriage, they enjoyed dinner and a movie together, vacationing in Florida, and monthly gatherings with their game group friends. They joyfully brought four beautiful children into the world: Nicholas, Abbey, Emily, and Jacob. They were her pride and joy from day one and this carried true until her final breath. Jean also loved her role as Nana to her six grandchildren — she couldn’t wait to take on that duty. What the grandkids will miss most about Nana is when she would hold them on her lap and tenderly use her fingertips to scratch their arms, also spoiling them with shopping trips. Sitting down at the dinner table every night as a family was very important to her. Her favorite recipe was “A little bit of this and a little bit of that.” She loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing she is peacefully shining down on us each and every day.
Those still here to cherish Jean’s memory include her loving husband, Rick; her children, Nicholas and Jen (Dahlkemper) Fassbinder and their children, Ella and Alex. Ella’s Mom, Val Stoilova. Abbey and Jesse Drolema and their daughter, Lauren. Emily and William Liechty and their children, Jackson, Connor, & Josephine. And Jacob (Steph Lilly) Fassbinder; her Mother, Mary Mulgrew, and siblings; MaryBeth (Todd) Kunau, Ann Mulgrew, Jim (Laura) Mulgrew, and Molly (Zach) Ament. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, extended family, in-laws, and a host of long-time friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her Father, Pat Mulgrew, and her Father- and Mother-in-Law, Robert and Eileen Fassbinder.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 14th at Cathedral of Saint Raphael. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 14th at Cathedral of Saint Raphael. Rev. David Ambrosy, a friend of Jean and family, will officiate. The family kindly requests that all attendees wear masks and observe social distancing. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be shared and a live-stream of the Mass can be viewed on Jean’s obituary under the Photos and Videos tab at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts given in Jean’s name will be gifted to Holy Family Catholic Schools and Dubuque Boys and Girls Club. “Cheers to life!”