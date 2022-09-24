GARBER, Iowa — Willi Chalmer Buerger, 85, of Garber, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 24, 1937, near Waukon, in Allamakee County, the son of Wilhelm and Emilie (Denninghoff) Buerger. Willi was raised and educated in the Waukon area and was a 1955 graduate of Waukon High School. He then served honorably in the United States Army.

On November 12, 1960, Willi was united in marriage to Carol Jones in Waukon. Five children were born to this union. The couple first lived near Lansing and farmed. The family then moved to Dubuque and Willi worked at John Deere. The family moved to rural Garber in 1970. Willi retired from John Deere after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and was an avid sports fan. Willi especially loved his family and spending time with them.

