GARBER, Iowa — Willi Chalmer Buerger, 85, of Garber, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 24, 1937, near Waukon, in Allamakee County, the son of Wilhelm and Emilie (Denninghoff) Buerger. Willi was raised and educated in the Waukon area and was a 1955 graduate of Waukon High School. He then served honorably in the United States Army.
On November 12, 1960, Willi was united in marriage to Carol Jones in Waukon. Five children were born to this union. The couple first lived near Lansing and farmed. The family then moved to Dubuque and Willi worked at John Deere. The family moved to rural Garber in 1970. Willi retired from John Deere after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and was an avid sports fan. Willi especially loved his family and spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Carol Buerger of Garber; his five children, Denise (Greg) Brady of Edgewood, Melanie Buerger of Algonquin, Illinois, Gwendolyn Buerger of Garber, Karl (Julie) Buerger of Farley, and Brian Buerger of Newhall; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; three siblings, Helen Ludeking of Waukon, Theresa (Jack) Tremain of Cedar Rapids, and Ann Schaffer of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
Willi was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nicolas Brady in 2000; two sisters, Sophie Callen and Hedy (Arvid) Leas; and one brother-in-law, Gale Ludeking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.