DES MOINES, Iowa — Dorothy E. Kennedy, 88, of Des Moines, died Friday, November 11 at The Taylor House.
Born in Glenwood, she was an all-Iowa woman, beginning her married life with Gene V. Kennedy in Council Bluffs in 1952, raising eight children in Dubuque and West Des Moines, then enjoying her later years as a resident of Melrose. Throughout her life, she was a dear friend to many, a wonderful neighbor to all and someone who always reached out to others. One of her hobbies, The Tuesday Night Party, became an honored tradition among members of the Iowa General Assembly. Her homemade food and treats were enjoyed by legislators, neighbors and her family.
Those left to treasure memories of Dorothy are her sister, Betty Goos, children Candy (Don) Boucher, Mary Hale, Theresa (Sonny) Briggs, Maureen Taylor and Eddy (Michelle) Kennedy, 26 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and at least two on the way and sister-in-law, Elaine Kennedy.
Those meeting her in heaven: her husband, Gene; parents, Len and Blanche Sell, siblings Don, Lark, Tip, Glen and Lyle Sell and Wilma Jens and their spouses; her children Michael, Patrick and Dianna Kennedy.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at the website of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Des Moines. Services will be PRIVATE. Gifts in memory of Dorothy may be sent to daughter Candy, 16574 290th Street, Long Grove, Iowa 52756, for disbursement at a later date. Burial will be with Gene at Memorial Gardens, in Dubuque.
The family wishes to thank Peter and Max at Civic Center Court Apartments, the nursing staff at Iowa Lutheran Hospital 2North, and Dr. Alexandra Hubbell and her staff for their tender loving care.
