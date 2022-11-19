DES MOINES, Iowa — Dorothy E. Kennedy, 88, of Des Moines, died Friday, November 11 at The Taylor House.

Born in Glenwood, she was an all-Iowa woman, beginning her married life with Gene V. Kennedy in Council Bluffs in 1952, raising eight children in Dubuque and West Des Moines, then enjoying her later years as a resident of Melrose. Throughout her life, she was a dear friend to many, a wonderful neighbor to all and someone who always reached out to others. One of her hobbies, The Tuesday Night Party, became an honored tradition among members of the Iowa General Assembly. Her homemade food and treats were enjoyed by legislators, neighbors and her family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.