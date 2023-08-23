DES MOINES, Iowa — Tracey Lynn Manternach, 57 , of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on August 10, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to complications from cancer.

The family will greet friends and relatives from 2:30 to 4:30 at the Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 where a time of sharing will be held at 3:30 p.m. A celebration of life will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Corner Taproom, 201 1st Ave W., Cascade, Iowa. Please wear casual attire.

