DES MOINES, Iowa — Tracey Lynn Manternach, 57 , of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on August 10, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to complications from cancer.
The family will greet friends and relatives from 2:30 to 4:30 at the Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 where a time of sharing will be held at 3:30 p.m. A celebration of life will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Corner Taproom, 201 1st Ave W., Cascade, Iowa. Please wear casual attire.
Tracey has deeded her body to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program, so that Doctors may learn from her cancer and possibly find solutions that can benefit others.
Tracy was born June 21, 1966 in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of Ronnie and Bridget (Sutton) Manternach. She received her education at Cascade High School the University of Dubuque and AIB and upper Iowa University.
She was employed in Human Resources at several companies.
She is survived by her amazing cat, Tucker; a sister Paula (Jen) Manternach; numerous relatives and more great friends than we can count.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronnie and Bridget Manternach. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Hope Lodge (provides housing for out of towners receiving cancer treatments), 750 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, Iowa 52246, an animal rescue of your choice or the American Cancer Society.
Thank you to everyone that helped Tracey with rides, meals, household chores, visits, cards, calls and texts. They were all important to her and helped her smile in the face of the disease that stole her life.