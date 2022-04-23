Harlan W. Donath Telegraph Herald Kay Brimeyer Author email Apr 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harlan W. Donath, 80, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque Iowa Dubuque County Iowa Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Dubuque man arrested for chase, crash that injured 1 Dubuque Community Schools names principal for new online school Cascade resident wins $1 million jackpot playing cards in Vegas Farley manufacturer plans $4.3 million expansion with 34 new jobs Popular singer-songwriter returning for 2 concerts at Jackson County venue