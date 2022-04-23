Harlan W. Donath, 80, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.

