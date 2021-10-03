Lisa Ann McNett, 55, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. today, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Facemasks are required. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Lisa was born on December 24, 1965 in Cuba City, WI, the daughter of Richard and Pauline (Luciani) McNett. She was a graduate of Cuba City High School, the class of 1984.
Lisa previously worked as a LPN in the Cardiology Dept. at Medical Associates and presently was employed as the Office Manager at T & T Iron and Metals, Savanna, IL.
She enjoyed 4-Wheeling and vacation time spent in Sarasota, FL, with family and friends. Lisa and Joe enjoyed traveling, and drove everywhere. They loved to go for country road rides and spending time up north riding ATV’s.
Surviving is her best friend Joe Culbertson; two children, Jennifer (Duane) Jacobson of Cuba City, WI, and Kevin Humphrey of Dubuque; Joe’s sons, Toby (Jamie) Culbertson and Tyler (Alysha) Culbertson both of East Dubuque, IL; grandchildren, Haylee, Hanna, Haidyn, Iris and Finnick, Skylar, Trey, Brody and Brynn, Norah, Talyn, Jorja, Knox, Lincoln and Letty; her siblings, Richard (Lisa) McNett, Platteville, WI, Lynn (Dennis) Schroeder of Dubuque, IA, Karen Corpian (husband Victor Heatter) of Texas, Patti (Dale) Dreessens of Cuba City, WI and Jill (Rockne) Brubaker of Tuscaloosa, AL.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Pauline, brother, Todd McNett and brother-in-law, Michael Corpian.
Lisa’s family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque.