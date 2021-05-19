BELMONT, Wis. — We celebrate the life of Homer Donald Lindholm of Belmont, Wisconsin. The Lord called him home with his family by his side, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in his 92nd year.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Philomena Catholic Chuch, Belmont. Father Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Belmont, where military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Homer Lindholm Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
This loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his wife of 65 years, Jeanette (Riemenapp) Lindholm, and his children, Jon (Sue) Lindholm and Joni (Steve) Zoha. He was a proud grandfather to Sara (Fritz), Jake (Jessi), Brittany, Katelyn (Matt), and Shannon. He cherished his role of great-grandfather to Ashton, Jackson, Jon, Zoey, Peyton, Vincent, Brylee, Finnegan, and Theodore.
Homer was a Veteran of the United Stated Army, having served from 1952 to 1954. He lived his life with unwavering patriotism and faith in the Lord. Jeanette was the love of Homer’s life and they were married on June 1, 1955. Some of their fondest memories together were dancing at The Palace in their younger years and watching their family grow over their lifetime. He also enjoyed testing milk, delivering meals on wheels, and accompanying Jeanette to local nursing homes to pray The Rosary.
Homer loved playing cards with Jeanette, family, and friends. He enjoyed weekend card clubs or Sunday morning cribbage games with family. His love for card playing carries on through his children and grandchildren and he will always be our “Winner and Still Champion of The World.” He will be forever remembered for his contagious laugh, caring heart, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was predeceased in death by his parents Milton and Marie (Brown) Lindholm, his siblings: Hampton, Louise Lehr, Phyllis James, and Mary DeBeck.
The family would like to thank the entire staff from Mineral Point Health Services for their great care and we are sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff from St. Croix Hospice who comforted and cared for him in his last days.