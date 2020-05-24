Carol Ruth Marcus, 78, of Zwingle, Iowa, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on May 16th, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements are being handled by Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later time.
Carol was born on August 25, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Leo Adams and Florence Orchide. She married John J. Marcus, of Zwingle, on November 25, 1983, in Dubuque.
Carol was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother; she enjoyed traveling to see family and stopping by the casino.
She is survived by her husband, John J. Marcus, of Zwingle; her children, Bill (Dawn) Williams, of Freeport, IL, Robert (Cindy) Williams, of Houston, Andrew (Jamie) Williams, of Dubuque, and Dan (Christina) Williams, of Dubuque. Also surviving are a brother, Calvin (Gerry) Adams, of Apollo Beach, FL; two sisters, Nancy (Sam) Zachary, of Houston, and Gail Adams, of Burlington, IA; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and loved ones; along with her beloved dog Charlie.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Robert M. Williams.
In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Stonehill, or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to Carol.