PALM BAY, Fla. — Paul F. Herman, 74, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 22, 2021, at The William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida.
Friends may pay their respects at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street in Dubuque. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Masks are required. The service will be live streamed at stlukesdbq.org.
Paul was born on May 31, 1946, in Dubuque, to Lloyd and Rosemary (Beitzel) Herman. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1964. Paul married Katherine Huston on April 8, 1967. He was employed at the Dubuque Packing Company and retired from Bird Chevrolet after 26 years.
Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing golf and being outdoors.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Katherine Herman; two children, Michelle (Steve) Dunwoody, Melbourne, FL, and Lisa (John) Barbee, Dubuque; four grandchildren, Lindsey and Ryan Dunwoody and Maddie and Andrew Barbee. He is also survived by his sister, Judi Adkins, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sharon Bliss; and a brother, Lloyd Herman Jr.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that made a difference in Paul’s life.