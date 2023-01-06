Loyd F. Beesecker, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Dana Bond-Jenson, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, United Methodist Church, Colesburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas Bradley, Green Valley, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Mary J. Dotsch Frueh, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Dorothy M. France, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Marvel J. Heim, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Teresa Kishman, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor. Service: 1 p.m. today, First Lutheran Church, McGregor.
Gregory T. Merritt, Shoreview, Minn. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Lyle M. Ott, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Katherine A. Parks, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Gary L. Payne, Eastman, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Nichole A. Reicher, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Patricia E. Schaible, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, First United Methodist Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at the church.
Elizabeth Schaul, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Eldon D. Schmitt, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
Shirley A. Waterman, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Colesburg.
LaVonne M. Weber, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 10:50 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Vicki L. Worachek, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
