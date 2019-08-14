PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Beverly J. “Bev” Meana, 90, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, where friends may call from 4 p.m. until time of services. Rev. Naomi Garber will officiate. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Bev was born in Dubuque on March 30, 1929, the daughter of William and Ethel (Cooper) Loper. She was united in marriage to Robert J. “Bob” Meana on June 1, 1947, in McGregor, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2014.
In her earlier years, Bev developed a great love for horses. She was an avid rider, and eventually became one of the founding members of Whistling Bit Saddle Club. Most of her working life was spent working for the Days Inn in Dubuque, and formerly Holiday Inn, where she worked in the laundry department. Bev was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and also enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls, and most recently, the Green Bay Packers.
Bev is survived by her daughter, Dixie (Mike) Vosberg; one grandson, Jacob (Joy) LuGrain; one great-grandson, Roman LuGrain; and one niece, Julie Steiber.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; two sons, Stanley Loper and Dean Meana; and one granddaughter, Kara LuGrain.
Memorials may be directed to the Beverly J. Meana Memorial Fund.
