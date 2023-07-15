Brad A. Anderson, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Gerald N. Arensdorf, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today,
St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Glen Callahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Vincent E. Decker, Dubuque — Wake service: 12:45 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:20 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Steven M. Diskin, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. Michael Catholic Church cemetery, Galena.
Martin R. Erner, Hanover, Ill. — Parish prayer service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16,
Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 17, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Nicholas J. Ernzen, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Marjorie E. Granahan, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18,
Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Frederick C. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald J. Koopmann, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Diane J. Kostecki, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 11 to 11:40 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth.
Delaney K. Kremer, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Gunter Malik, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
James L. McNamara, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Laura Nozal, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Rosemarie A. Steppan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Kenneth M. Valentine, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Patricia Walz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glen Haven. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Leo H. Wegmann, Delhi, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.