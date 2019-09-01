GALENA, Ill. — Robert B. “Bob” Gradl, 98, of Galena, lll., an extraordinary ordinary man, passed from this world August 27, 2019.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no public services will be held. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
He was born February 20, 1921, in Chicago, the son of Otto B and Margaret (McNicholas) Gradl. Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, he attended St. Catherine’s Grammar School and graduated from Fenger High School in 1939. At the outbreak of WW II, he joined the United States Army and served as a flight instructor for the B29 in the Army Air Forces advancing to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After, several years instructing new pilots for overseas duty, he received his orders to go. Bob was assigned a crew and was on his way to report for overseas duty only to be ordered back because the war had ended. He still had many stories of his adventures in the Army Air Forces to entertain his family and friends in his later years.
After being discharged, he married the love of his life, Shirley M. Brown, also of Chicago, on June 29, 1946. They had three children together and moved to Dolton, IL. Bob retired from Illinois Bell Telephone in 1984, after which he and Shirley bought a little travel trailer and headed to Florida for many winters together. Their travels were not limited to Florida, though. Together, they visited every state in the union. On their travels, they made many wonderful friends throughout the United States and Canada. In 1994, Bob moved his wife to the beautiful city of Galena, where he was the happiest ever. He loved to golf, bowl, play pinochle, work in his yard and drive around the countryside with his bride visiting the many supper clubs the area has to offer.
He leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Shirley; three children, Bonnie (John) Swedler, of Galena, Dan (Joyce) Gradl, of Carmel, Ind., and Valerie Williams, of Homewood, Ill.; seven wonderful grandchildren, John (Lisa) and Steven (Tori) Swedler, both of Peoria, Ariz., Dan (Shanna) Gradl II, of Fishers, Ind., Matthew (Stephanie) Tracy, of Santa Maria, Calif., John (Andrea) Williams, Bob G. Williams and Mary Williams, all of Homewood, Ill.; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Crist and all the staff at Medical Associates, Galena, for their wonderful care, kindness and compassion over these last years. He actually looked forward to his visits because of all of you. The last month of his life was spent at Prairie Ridge, Galena, where everyone showed him much kindness and comfort. We want to also include the Wednesday breakfast group at the Desoto House (you know who you all are); he loved being part of the “guys” getting the latest scoop and camaraderie. You made him feel special. Our family will forever be grateful to you all.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.