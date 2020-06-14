April Lynn Kruser, 43, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020.
Private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
April was born on March 4th, 1977, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Donald & Virginia (Jameson) Kruser. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1995 and then from Loras College in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business.
She married Kimberly Moeller on December 12th, 2011, in Dubuque.
She was employed with Humach since 2007. April made many strong friendships throughout her years at Humach in which some very strong bonds were formed. April loved her job and loved everyone she worked with. Kimberly met April at work when she first started at Humach in 2007. April and Kimberly formed a very strong friendship that later blossomed into the strongest love you can imagine.
April was such a wonderful, special & loving person. She was a dedicated, devoted, loving mother first and foremost. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her daughters, taking pictures, sending funny random snapchats and texts. April loved taking pictures, however, she did not like having her picture taken, so we always had to “sneak” those in. April was always there for the girls through the good and challenging times. April would always say, “We will figure it out, we always do. Where there is a will there is a way”. April was always right — things happen for a reason, however, in the end, April always made sure we were all taken care of.
She loved telling stories, playing “cooking games” on her phone and always playing around with our pets.
A note from Kim — April was the strongest woman I ever met. She was my best friend and the love of my life and the best wife/mom anyone could ask for. She was not afraid of anything or anyone. April had an impact on everyone’s life, whether you were family or friend. Her smile, love and commitment to others will never be forgotten. April always knew how to make people laugh, was always there for anyone who needed a shoulder to lean on.
April will be severely missed; however, April would not want us to continue to be sad. April would want us all to be happy. April will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts, souls for the rest of our lives. I know we will continue to feel April’s presence around us all the time.
April always said she was the lucky one to have so many people care so much for her, however, the truth is — we are all the lucky ones to have had her in our life.
April — you are now our “Angel” in the sky, and we know you will be watching over all of us. Our love for you will go on forever and forever. Fly high April! We love you more then what you will ever, ever know!
April is survived by her wife, Kimberly Kruser, of Dubuque, IA; two daughters Nikki (Austin) Ockenfels and Paige Cupps, both of Dubuque, IA; her mother, Virginia Kruser, of Dubuque, IA; her brother, Adam (Brittany) Kruser, of Hopkinton, IA; mother-in-law, Norma Jean Moeller, of Dyersville, IA; sisters-in-law: Cathy (Gene) Sickels, of Masonville, IA, Donna Stock (Jerry Smith), of Luxenburg, IA, Patricia (Chris) Willenborg, of Dyersville, IA, and Sharon Moeller (Richard Galligan), of Cedar Rapids, IA; and her brother-in-law: Bill Moeller, of East Dubuque, IL. April is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved so very much.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Kruser; father-in-law, Pete Moeller; sisters-in-law JoAnn and Lori Moeller; brothers-in-law Dale and Dusty Moeller.