William H. “Bill” Thul, 92, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Bethany Home.
Due to world circumstances, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Attah-Nsiah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Iowa National Guard. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd.
Bill was born on November 21, 1927, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Henry and Mary (Graham) Thul. He attended Loras Academy, graduating in 1945. Bill was an Army veteran of WWII and was one of the participants on the first Honor Flight in 2010. On October 16, 1948, he married Suzanne M. Weber at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Dubuque. Bill started a long and successful career with Klauer Manufacturing Company on March 1, 1950, and remained with the family-oriented company for 70 years. He had an infectious personality and was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and friend, providing for his family so that his wife of 71 years could remain home with their four children. Bill was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker parish, the American Legion Post #6, of Dubuque, the VFW, Thunder Hills Country Club, 330 Shooting Society, Squires and the Elk’s Club.
Bill is survived by his wife, Suzanne, of Dubuque, IA; his children, Dr. Thomas (Mary) Thul, of Bettendorf, IA, Theresa (Vince) O’Neill, of Dubuque, IA, Steve (Jeanette) Thul, of Eden Prairie, MN, and David (Cindy) Thul, of Marion, IA; his grandchildren, Nick (Tara) Thul, Shawn O’Neill, Molly (Matt) Lynch, Mallory (Karl) Dolter, Jason and Annie Thul, Bryan (Tayler) Thul, Michael and Katie Thul; his great granddaughters, Audrey Thul, Neillia Dolter, Ava Lynch; and a great granddaughter due in June; and his brother, Jim (Marion) Thul, of Great Falls, MT.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter, Lindsay Thul.
In lieu of flowers, a William H. Thul memorial fund has been established c/o 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque, IA 52002. The donations will be distributed to Bill’s favorite charities.
The Thul family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care and support.
