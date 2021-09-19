Clarence John Shaffer, age 78, passed away on September 14, 2021.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Clarence was born on December 26, 1942, in Dubuque, the son of William and Edna (Maas) Shaffer. He attended school in Dubuque. He worked for over 25 years as a skilled commercial painter and tuck pointer, including working on many of Dubuque’s highest buildings, church steeples, and the courthouse. He then worked for several years at Barnstead/Thermolyne before his retirement.
For those who knew him, you know our Dad and Grandpa was memorable. Clarence loved to ride around Dubuque, especially to see the Mississippi River. He liked to watch the Minnesota Vikings (most years), to play a few rounds of euchre with people who ‘knew how to play,’ to reminisce about growing up in a large family on Coates Street, his mother’s homemade bread, running around with his friends, old cars, driving fast, fishing on the river, family dinners, scratching lotto tickets, Kessler’s and Coke, putting puzzles together, to hang out chatting with the crew at the coffee shop, and to visit friends on Saturday mornings.
He collected things — lots and lots of things. He was a bit stubborn, enjoyed some colorful discussions (sometimes just to argue), liked his things to be just so, and loved to tease or share a good joke. He helped all three of his grandkids learn to drive. He was so very proud of his grandkids and great grandkids.
Those left to remember and treasure the memories include: his daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Weidemann, and Shelby (Mark Reyes) Shaffer; his grandchildren, Josh (Kirsten) Weidemann, Lindsey Weidemann, Hannah Weidemann; and his great-grandchildren, Eli Weidemann and Drew Weidemann. Clarence is also survived by two brothers, Jim (Rose) Shaffer, Harold (Sue) Shaffer. and by his former wife, Dixie Shaffer McCarthy.
He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin John; his parents; his sisters, Alice Voels, Rita Pfab, Lorraine Dimitroff, Shirley Mihalakis, and Mary Breitbach, and his brothers, Irvin, Donald, John “Jack,” Leonard, Richard “Dick,” and William “Bill”.
The family would like to thank Dr. Angela Kelley for all of her years of care and negotiating the things that worked to keep him going every day. The family also extends thanks and gratitude to all of the special staff, volunteers and leaders at Stonehill Care Center! For more than 9 years, you were his family when we couldn’t be there. Thank you for doing the hard stuff, putting up with him, making him laugh, and doing all sorts of special things for him!
In lieu of flowers a Clarence John Schaffer memorial fund will be established.