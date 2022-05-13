DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Alvin A. “Shorty” Hermsen, 93 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at home.
Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville where a rosary will be led by Knights of Columbus Council 1734 at 6:30 p.m. and a military service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9 — 10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #137. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Shorty was born on January 1, 1929 in Farley, Iowa, the son of Frank and Olive (Schaul) Hermsen. He served in the US Army from 1951 — 1953. Upon his return, he married Doris Burkle on January 12, 1954 in Dyersville. Together they farmed northeast of Dyersville for 39 years until retiring and moving to town.
Faith & Family were important to Shorty, along with playing cards & dancing. Shorty and Doris enjoyed their frequent countryside drives together. For many years, Farmers Shipping Association was his home away from home. He was a member of the American Legion Post #137 and the Knights of Columbus. Everyone was a friend, and he always had a good story or joke to be shared. He never let family leave without a big hug, and a, “Love you and God Bless.”
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Doris, children: Larry (Julie) Hermsen and Joyce (Terry) Koelker both of Dyersville, Jim Hermsen of Kieler, WI, Dale (Linda) Hermsen of Dyersville, John (Vonda) Hermsen of Dubuque, Deb (Brian) Koopmann of Gretna, NE, Peg (Brian) Rahe of Marion,19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren with two on the way, sibling: Dennis (Nancy) Hermsen of Farley, in-laws: Theresa Hermsen of Dyersville, Inez Hermsen of Manchester, Harry (Gladys) Burkle, Lorraine Burkle, RoseAnn Burkle, all of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Tom in 2021, siblings: Elmer (Eileen) Hermsen, Rosemary (Tony) Rahe, Jerry (Betty Burkle) Hermsen, Francis Hermsen, Clarence Hermsen, and a brother and sister, Charles and Theresa Hermsen, in infancy, in-laws: John Gassmann, Charles (Luetta) Burkle, Lorraine (Joe) Stephans, Leon (Theresa) Burkle, George (Thelma) Burkle, Walter (VernaMae) Burkle, Bernard Burkle, and Gerald Burkle.
“All My Love Forever”
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.