Phillip “Phil” Charles Nelson, 41, of Centennial, CO, formerly of Dubuque, IA, died Monday, October 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
A celebration of life will be held at The Whisky, 1064 University Ave., Dubuque, IA, on Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phil was born March 26, 1978, in Yuma, AZ, to Phillip E. Nelson and Stephanie A (Schueller) Nelson. Raised in Dubuque, he loved spending time with family and friends. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1996. He spent many years working at the family owned and operated Town Clock Inn most recently after moving back from California to Iowa in 2003. During this same year, he met Ambrosia L. Williams, who later became his wife.
Phil and Ambrosia welcomed their first child, Damon Charles, into their lives in January of 2005; they were married October 20, 2007, and completed their family with their second child, Lola J, in March of 2009.
In 2013, the Nelson family relocated to the Denver, CO, area, where they currently reside. Over the course of Phil and Ambrosia’s 16+ years together, they built a happy, fun-filled and exciting life. The last six years were full of traveling, attending concerts, camping and enjoying the outdoors.
Phil was an extremely skilled electrician. He last worked for Stanmark Electric. During his 20+ years in the trade, he mentored many people, including his cousin Adam, his son Damon and many, many others. He valued hard work and instilled his values and work ethic into those that he worked side by side with every day. He always took the time to help others learn and was always proud when his buddies would pass their tests.
Phil cherished the times spent playing pool, golfing, riding his motorcycle, and drinking brews with his buds. There are so many cherished memories Phil had with friends and those were the times he was most at peace. His friends meant so much to him and he was always happy when they’d visit him in Colorado.
Phil is survived by his wife, soul mate and best friend, Ambrosia; his buddy and son, Damon; his daughter and sweetie, Lola; his dog, Ranger; cat, Rocky; loving mother, Stephanie; brother, Scott (Irene) Nelson; sister, Tara (Diego) Velez; parents-in-law, Jeff (Tannie) Williams and Laurie (Tom) Brandel; sisters-in-law, Donette (Phil Sheridan) Ambrosy and Crystal (Cody Clausen) Brandel. He also has five nephews; one niece; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins.
Over the many years Phil struggled with mental health, his lifelong best friend and brother, Jake Schubert, stood by his side until the very end. The two shared a bond that is rare to find in life.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents; Aunt Vicci; Uncle David; and niece Rita Mariana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dupaco Community Credit Union or to the Go Fund Me established for “Phil and Ambrosia Nelson Fam”.
Phil will always be remembered for his smile, his wit, his storytelling, his love and affection for friends and family members. Even though he took his own life, we all know he is now at rest and without pain.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-800-273-8255