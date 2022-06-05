Brenda L. Burke, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 6, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the funeral home.
Jeffrey L. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Backwoods Bar & Grill, McGregor.
Angelyssa E. Lee, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Darlene A. Meighan, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 3 p.m. today at the church.
Carole A. Pregler, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, June 5, 222 Dillon St.
Virginia M. Rieckens, Dubuque — Service: Noon today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Lee Ann Rupp, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, Holy Ghost Church.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Donald Weideman, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll, Ill. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
