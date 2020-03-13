Sister Patricia Heuer, OSF, 103, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, died at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Francis Chapel. Burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, with Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m. in Francis Chapel.
Sister Pat was born on July 29, 1916, in Sturgis, South Dakota, the daughter of Benjamin and Susan (Frisch) Heuer.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 12, 1933, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1939. Sister ministered as an educator in Iowa at Waterloo, Sioux City, and Dyersville; in Illinois at Midlothian, Melrose Park, and North Riverside; and in California at Crescent City.
Sister is survived by her sister-in-law Berniece Heuer; her nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: John Heuer, Roman (Helen) Heuer and Henry Heuer; her sisters: Sister Mary Heuer, OSF, and Ora Belle (Edward) Sheehan.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, is in charge of the arrangements.