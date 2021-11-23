CUBA CITY, Wis. — James B. Loeffelholz, 83, of Cuba City, died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you