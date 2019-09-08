BURLINGTON, Iowa — Lavonne “Bonnie” Elizabeth Schilling, 87, of Burlington, Iowa, died at 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and six children.
Born September 22, 1931, she was the daughter of Leo and Margaret Driscoll Beck. On September 10, 1955, she married Lester Schilling in Dubuque. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, and went on to graduate from Xavier Hospital as an x-ray technician. Upon starting her family, she became a dedicated mother and homemaker.
Bonnie gave her time to many organizations and was the consummate volunteer. She volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, PTO, Birthright, BMC Hospital, Hetta Gilbert, TTT and PEO. She always had a strong faith, and was an active member of Divine Mercy Parish and the Legion of Mary. Bonnie was a real people person, she adored her family and friends, and enjoyed playing bridge and socializing. The most important thing to Bonnie was her husband and family.
Survivors include her husband, Lester, of Burlington; her children, Steve (Mary) Schilling, of Wake Forest, N.C., Mike (Cathy) Schilling, of Ocean City, N.J., Mary (Gary) Imming, of Overland Park, Kan., Joe (Sue) Schilling, of Burlington, Paul (Colleen) Schilling, of Coralville, Iowa, and Betsy (Ken) McCleary, of Ankeny, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild (plus two on the way).
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Leota Hetzler, Joseph Beck, Milton Beck and Monica Christ.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Great River Medical Center for their compassion, care and kindness.
There will be a 3:30 p.m. rosary today at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 4 until 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Bonnie will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John’s Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Father Marty Goetz as celebrant. Music will be provided by the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the Drake Restaurant following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Birthright, Divine Mercy Parish and St. Vincent dePaul’s Food Pantry.
Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bonnie’s obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.