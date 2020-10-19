Maria C. Cannavo, 85, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Church, with Rev. Steve Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Masks and social distancing are required during visitation and services.
Maria was born in Sicily on December 1, 1934, the daughter of Leonardo and Ignazia Cirino. She married Nicola Cannavo on July 1, 1953, and the two enjoyed life together in Sicily until deciding to move to Connecticut and eventually settling in Dubuque in 1969. Maria was a homemaker who loved to cook and care for her family. “Are you hungry” was her constant question whenever anyone would come to her house. It was not unusual for her to put on a full pasta dinner for the late-night visits from her grandchildren and their friends. She was a wonderful, high-energy and classy woman who will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her children, Francesco (Tammy) Cannavo, of Marion, IA, Leonardo (Theresa) Cannavo, of Blue Grass, IA, and Lisa (Robert) Gassman, of Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Angela (Tony), Nicolas, Vincenzo, Patricia, Noah, Elizabeth and Natalie; her siblings, Philip (Nicolina) Cirino, of Ft. Wayne, IN, Frank Cirino, of Seymour, CT, and Josephine (Gino) Sileci, of Marion, IA; also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Nicola; 2 brothers, Louie and Andrew; and her sister, Rosa Zanca.
In lieu of flowers, a Maria Cannavo memorial fund has been established with proceeds to be given to her favorite charities.
Maria’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center for their unending care and support.