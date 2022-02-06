CASCADE, Iowa — Paul Neiers, 86, lifelong resident of Cascade, died peacefully on Monday, January 31, 2022.
Visitation for Paul will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Mathias Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Paul Francis Xavier Neiers was born March 31, 1935. He was the youngest of Elizabeth (Lahr) and Nicholas Neiers. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1953. Paul was united in marriage to Marilyn (McLees) on May 21, 1960.
Paul lived a full life. He ran the family tavern, The Hub, before joining the Army, being stationed in Germany. After returning, he began a career in Insurance that spanned over 50 years. Paul was Master First Sgt in US Army Reserve in Dubuque for many years, where he was affectionately known as “Mother”. He served on various councils and committees over the years, as well as umpiring and refereeing many baseball and basketball games. Paul was an avid reader, especially history, and enjoyed genealogy. He kept a record of all gravesites at the cemetery, and assisted many in locating a headstone.
Paul was fortunate to stay in his home that he and Marilyn built and where they raised their family. Many commented on Paul outside raking leaves and shoveling snow, which he loved and continued to do through this year.
Those left to grieve Paul are four children; Beth (Matt) McQuillen, Anamosa, Patti (Tim) Gehl, Cascade, Amy Cooper, DeWitt, Chris (Jalessa) Neiers, Dubuque and seven grandchildren; Maggie McQuillen, Melissa Gehl, Michelle Gehl, Lauren Cooper, Lexy Cooper, Bennett Neiers and Breckyn Neiers . Also surviving are his sister, Mary Noonan, who was able to spend each day with Paul during his stay at Accura Health, brother-in-law, Tom McLees, Cascade, and sister-in-law Carol Neiers, Decatur IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, in 2020, his parents, son-in-law Jeff Cooper, infant grandson Alex Cooper, brother, Nick Neiers and brother-in-law Daniel Noonan and nephew Danny Noonan.
The family would like to thank the staff at Accura HealthCare (formerly Shady Rest) for their kindness and compassionate care, as well as Hospice of Dubuque. The care Paul received during his final days was second to none and was a great comfort to Paul and his family.