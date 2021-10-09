DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Rosella A. Trenkamp, 88, of Dyersville, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville.

Tags

Recommended for you