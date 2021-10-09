Rosella A. Trenkamp Telegraph Herald Oct 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Rosella A. Trenkamp, 88, of Dyersville, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier in Dyersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dyersville-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Delaware-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today