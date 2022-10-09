Kimberly A. (Osterkamp) Lembke, age 58, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 6:46 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Kim’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery.
Kim was born on January 14, 1964, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Melvern and Linda (Clark) Osterkamp.
Kim went to school in Bellevue before moving to Dubuque and attending Dubuque Senior High School. After school, she was united in marriage to Mike Tharp and they had 2 children together. Later, she married Robert “Bob” Lembke and they had 2 children together before deciding to part ways. Kim loved to clean and was employed at Bowling and Beyond, Service Master and Taylor Maid, before she was forced into early retirement due to her health issues. In her free time, she liked to watch Westerns, and game shows on TV. Kim enjoyed being outside, often taking long walks and having picnics in the park with family and friends. Colorado held a special place in her heart and she loved each and every one of the trips she took out west. Kim definitely loved spending time with the kids and grandkids and snuggling with her beloved kitty, Penny. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Kim’s memory include her children, Cheyenne Lembke, Dubuque, IA, and Jenna (fiancé Murrell Leatherwood) Smith, Dubuque, IA, Benjamin Tharp, Colorado and Samantha Tharp, Dubuque, IA; 2 grandchildren, Cordero Jr. and Corion; her siblings, Pam Evilsizer, Dubuque, IA, Kari (Chris) Pfab, Galena, IL, David Osterkamp, Asbury, IA and John Osterkamp, Dubuque, IA; her significant other, Dan Foran, Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents; her former husbands, Mike Tharp and Robert Lembke; a sister, Trisha Osterkamp.
Kim’s family would like to thank their family, friends and neighbors, as well as the nurses and staff of UnityPoint Health Finley ICU and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kindness and support during Kim’s journey.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Kim’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kimberly Lembke Family.
