Kimberly A. (Osterkamp) Lembke, age 58, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 6:46 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. To celebrate Kim’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery.

Kim was born on January 14, 1964, in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Melvern and Linda (Clark) Osterkamp.

