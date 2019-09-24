The family of Pat Langmeier would like to extend our deepest gratitude for all who cared for and visited our mother through the years. Your love and support will always be cherished in our hearts. A special thank you to the caring staff at Orchard Manor. Your exceptional and loving care of our mother was appreciated beyond any words we can express. We would like to thank everyone involved in making the services for Mom so special and meaningful.

We will miss you Mom.

Janet Langmeier

Ann and Greg Quick

Peg and Roger Guthrie

Jim Langmeier

Pete and Gail Langmeier

Paul and Delaine Langmeier

Tom and Dianne Langmeier

Sue and Tracy Christ

And all our families