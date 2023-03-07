Richard “Dick” E. Kramer, 75, of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his sister’s home, with his family by his side.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Dick will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, at a later date.
Dick was born April 14, 1947, in Prairie Du Chien, WI, the son of Eugene G. and Beatrice J. Jones Kramer. He was united in marriage to Gwen Wessels on July 13, 1968 and later divorced.
Dick was a 1966 graduate of Wahlert High School. Dick’s parents opened the Knight Light Supper Club in Dyersville in 1966 and he was proud to carry on the legacy owning and operating it for forty years. Dick was always involved with scouting. He was a lifetime member of the Order of the Arrow. Dick most recently gave tours at the Belvedere Mansion in Galena. Dick absolutely loved people and had a contagious laugh. He loved fishing, golfing, and collector cars. Dick also enjoyed traveling and archery. Most of all, he enjoyed life to its fullest and loved his family.
Survivors include his three children, Karmen (Steve) Wilhelm, Kourtney (Dan) Keough, and Kurt Kramer of Fargo, ND; their mother, Gwen; sister, Dolores “Dee” J. Schulte; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Dutra; and special friend, Kate.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Dutra.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Crist, Dr. Ringold, and Dr. Julie and their staff, as well as, Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
