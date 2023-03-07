Richard “Dick” E. Kramer, 75, of Dubuque, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his sister’s home, with his family by his side.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Dick will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, at a later date.

