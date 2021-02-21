Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Jacqueline S. Lang, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
Anna L. Loeffelholz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque.