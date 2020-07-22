HOPKINTON, Iowa — Judith Elizabeth Sternhagen, 72, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a celebration of life will be held at 6.
close X
Checking status...
Welcome back ??? logout
HOPKINTON, Iowa — Judith Elizabeth Sternhagen, 72, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a celebration of life will be held at 6.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.